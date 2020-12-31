NOTE! This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change browser settings, you agree to the use of cookies.

I understand
IDN-InDepthNews

 

Racism UN INSIDER WORK WITH US
COVID-19

 

UN Insider

UN Assembly President Calls for Working Together for A Better Tomorrow

NEW YORK (IDN | UN News) – The President of the United Nations General Assembly has urged everyone around the world "to continue to work together" to end the coronavirus pandemic, and to build an inclusive and sustainable future. 

In a message for the New Year, Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said that each individual, community, and country has a role to play, locally and globally, to reduce inequalities, protect the most vulnerable people, and create more just, safer societies.

"'We the peoples' are resilient," he highlighted, referring to preambular words of the United Nations Charter.

"Together, we can build peace around the world, uphold the human rights, and inherent dignity of every person, and implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

Mr. Bozkir, a veteran Turkish diplomat, also recalled the challenges humanity faced in 2020, and hoped for a better 2021.

"We can be proud that, as individuals, we looked out for our neighbours over the past year," he said, adding:

"We have made it through a dark period in history, but there are brighter days ahead in 2021, as we begin the roll out of vaccines for all, which will be fundamental to our collective efforts, to safeguard humanity."

The General Assembly President also applauded the "power of humanity" to achieve what may seem impossible, "just like the founders of the United Nations did seventy-five years ago."

"In 2021, there is only one New Year's resolution that has the power to change the course of history, and that is, to work together to create a better world for all," he said. [IDN-InDepthNews – 31 December 2020]

Photo: A collage of UNGA President Volkan Bozkir (UN picture) superimposed on a detailed view of Assembly Hall (UN Photo/Cia Pak).

IDN is flagship agency of the non-profit International Press Syndicate.

Visit us on Facebook and Twitter.

UN INSIDER

Horn of Africa

Newsletter

UN News

This interactive WHO dashboard/map provides the latest global numbers and numbers by country of COVID-19 cases on a daily Basis.

Search

PARTNERS

 

SDG Media Compact

 

UN WOMEN

RELATED WEBSITES

International Press Syndicate

 

Institutional Highlights

 

Nuclear Abolition News and Analysis

 

ACP-InDepthNews

 

SDGs for All

 

IDN-InDepthNews - Asia-Pacific

 

ホーム - INPS International Press Syndicate - JAPAN

About IDN

IDN-InDepthNews offers news analyses, features, reports and viewpoints that impact the world and its peoples. It has been online since 2009. Its network spans countries around the world.

IDN-InDepthNews serves as flagship agency of the International Press Syndicate and its partner, the Global Cooperation Council, established in February 1983.

more >>>