UN Insider

UN Assembly President Calls for Working Together for A Better Tomorrow

NEW YORK (IDN | UN News) – The President of the United Nations General Assembly has urged everyone around the world "to continue to work together" to end the coronavirus pandemic, and to build an inclusive and sustainable future.

In a message for the New Year, Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said that each individual, community, and country has a role to play, locally and globally, to reduce inequalities, protect the most vulnerable people, and create more just, safer societies.

"'We the peoples' are resilient," he highlighted, referring to preambular words of the United Nations Charter.

"Together, we can build peace around the world, uphold the human rights, and inherent dignity of every person, and implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

Mr. Bozkir, a veteran Turkish diplomat, also recalled the challenges humanity faced in 2020, and hoped for a better 2021.

"We can be proud that, as individuals, we looked out for our neighbours over the past year," he said, adding:

"We have made it through a dark period in history, but there are brighter days ahead in 2021, as we begin the roll out of vaccines for all, which will be fundamental to our collective efforts, to safeguard humanity."

The General Assembly President also applauded the "power of humanity" to achieve what may seem impossible, "just like the founders of the United Nations did seventy-five years ago."

"In 2021, there is only one New Year's resolution that has the power to change the course of history, and that is, to work together to create a better world for all," he said. [IDN-InDepthNews – 31 December 2020]

Photo: A collage of UNGA President Volkan Bozkir (UN picture) superimposed on a detailed view of Assembly Hall (UN Photo/Cia Pak).

IDN is flagship agency of the non-profit International Press Syndicate.

Visit us on Facebook and Twitter.