UN Insider

In Quest of Data-Based Solutions for A Sustainable Future

By Santo D. Banerjee

NEW YORK (IDN) – More than 2,000 participants from the data user and producer communities will discuss in the first-ever fully virtual UN World Data Forum, from October 19-21, some of the greatest data challenges in our fast-changing world. They will identify innovative solutions to intensify cooperation on data for sustainable development. and renew the urgent call for more and better funding for data.

“In a world wracked by COVID-19, we need data-based solutions to guide our way to a sustainable future,” said Francesca Perucci, Assistant Director of UN DESA’s Statistics Division. “We need data for a changing world, and we need data for a better world.”

“This year has shown us that good data is essential to keep us safe and that data is everyone’s business,” said Claire Melamed, CEO of the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data, who is preparing to participate in the Forum. “The 2020 virtual World Data Forum will be the place where data experts from around the world come together to build the systems that can protect us.”

“If COVID-19 pandemic has shown us anything, it’s that quick decisions based on solid data and statistics can save lives,” added Shaida Badiee, Managing Director of Open Data Watch.

The Forum participants will draw lessons from the pandemic to discuss ways of putting data to a better use for policymaking and response to COVID-19. The experts will also consider how to improve data availability and use in order to leave no one behind. Finally, they will take a careful look at strategies to ensure the protection of privacy and ensuring trust in data.

The session on trust in data, on October 20, will coincide with the World Statistics Day 2020, celebrated under the theme “Connecting the World with Data We Can Trust”.

World Statistics Day, established by the General Assembly in 2015, takes place every five years on October 20. The event brings a spotlight to the role of statistics in advancing sustainable development for all.

This year, the Day focuses on the essential aspects of building and maintaining trust in data and statistics, especially in today’s world, and the need for strengthening data ecosystems in countries to bring together quality data from various sources to provide more timely data.

The World Statistics Day on October 20 will be celebrated globally with local events organized by national statistical offices, regional and international statistical organizations, including the UN system organizations, and universities. [IDN-InDepthNews – 01 October 2020]

Photo source: UN DESA

IDN is flagship agency of the Non-profit International Press Syndicate.

Visit us on Facebook and Twitter.

This article is published under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International licence. You are free to share, remix, tweak and build upon it non-commercially. Please give due credit.