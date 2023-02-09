ARTS & CULTURE

NOTE! This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

It’s Just a Sojourn

A Poem by H.A. Azeez in Colombo

I feel you’ll be excited

by the show of opulence today

With tens of jets and helicopters 

in the air on display.

+ + + + + + + + + +

They'll fly over a field

full of soldiers on the march

making a rainbow in the sky

or drawing a silvery arch.

+ + + + + + + + + +

As they soar into the dark clouds

unyielding of rains

You'll be in amazement—how majestic it is,

forgetful of all your pains.

+ + + + + + + + + +

When the show is soon over

and to home you begin to return

Remember to look down the path,

not up the sky - it’s just a sojourn!

[IDN-InDepthNews — 09 February 2023]

Image: Soldiers on the march making a rainbow in the sky. IDN-INPS Collage with pictures. Source: Wikipedia

IDN is the flagship agency of the Non-profit International Press Syndicate.

Visit us on Facebook and Twitter.

