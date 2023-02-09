ARTS & CULTURE

A Poem by H.A. Azeez in Colombo
I feel you’ll be excited
by the show of opulence today
With tens of jets and helicopters
in the air on display.
+ + + + + + + + + +
They'll fly over a field
full of soldiers on the march
making a rainbow in the sky
or drawing a silvery arch.
+ + + + + + + + + +
As they soar into the dark clouds
unyielding of rains
You'll be in amazement—how majestic it is,
forgetful of all your pains.
+ + + + + + + + + +
When the show is soon over
and to home you begin to return
Remember to look down the path,
not up the sky - it’s just a sojourn!
[IDN-InDepthNews — 09 February 2023]
Image: Soldiers on the march making a rainbow in the sky. IDN-INPS Collage with pictures. Source: Wikipedia
