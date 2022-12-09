ARTS & CULTURE

The Ideals of the UN Charter

A Poem by Shihana Mohamed

Shihana Mohamed, a founding member and one of the coordinators of the United Nations Asia Network for Diversity & Inclusion (UN-ANDI) and a Sri Lankan national, is a Human Resources Policies Officer at the International Civil Service Commission.

24 October 1945 - This was the Day the world came together

to bring peace among one another

to practice tolerance and stop discrimination

to rise above the differences and distinctions

to face difficulties together, and

to make a strong united world.

This was the Day the world made promises

to save us from the scourge of war

to make us feel safe and secure

to respect each of us and everyone

to reaffirm our fundamental rights

to value men and women equally

to recognize the worth of all nations, large and small.

24 October 2022 - This is the Day

We celebrate a long journey of 77 years

the world has come so far, since then

to make a change and uplift us

to create a new world with great values

yet, we are not there

still a long way ahead, towards our destination.

As we celebrate 77th UN Day

Once again, we ask the world

to see us, see our full presence

to give us our place, all our rights

to nurture us towards our full potential

to treat us with respect and dignity

to make us not feel left alone, left behind

to use us, use our drive to make you a better place!

Let us enjoy the ideals of the UN Charter!

[IDN-InDepthNews – 09 December 2022]

Photo: Secretary-General António Guterres rings the Peace Bell during the ceremony held at UN headquarters in observance of the International Day of Peace. UN Photo/Mark Garten

