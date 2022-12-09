ARTS & CULTURE

NOTE! This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

The Ideals of the UN Charter

A Poem by Shihana Mohamed

Shihana Mohamed, a founding member and one of the coordinators of the United Nations Asia Network for Diversity & Inclusion (UN-ANDI) and a Sri Lankan national, is a Human Resources Policies Officer at the International Civil Service Commission.

24 October 1945 - This was the Day the world came together
to bring peace among one another
to practice tolerance and stop discrimination
to rise above the differences and distinctions
to face difficulties together, and
to make a strong united world.

This was the Day the world made promises
to save us from the scourge of war
to make us feel safe and secure
to respect each of us and everyone
to reaffirm our fundamental rights
to value men and women equally
to recognize the worth of all nations, large and small.

24 October 2022 - This is the Day
We celebrate a long journey of 77 years
the world has come so far, since then
to make a change and uplift us
to create a new world with great values
yet, we are not there
still a long way ahead, towards our destination.

As we celebrate 77th UN Day
Once again, we ask the world
to see us, see our full presence
to give us our place, all our rights
to nurture us towards our full potential
to treat us with respect and dignity
to make us not feel left alone, left behind
to use us, use our drive to make you a better place!

Let us enjoy the ideals of the UN Charter!
[IDN-InDepthNews – 09 December 2022]

Photo: Secretary-General António Guterres rings the Peace Bell during the ceremony held at UN headquarters in observance of the International Day of Peace. UN Photo/Mark Garten

IDN is the flagship agency of the Non-profit International Press Syndicate.

We believe in the free flow of information. Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International, except for articles that are republished with permission.

