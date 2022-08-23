By IDN-INPS Team
VIENNA (IDN) — Faith communities "from a diversity of traditions and located all over the world" have joined together "with one voice to mark" the first meeting of the States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (MSP) to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW)."
In a 'Joint Interfaith Statement' issued on June 21 they "welcome this historic occasion and celebrate this milestone that moves us closer to a world without nuclear weapons". The Statement urges the States Parties of the TPNW to heed the voices of the world’s hibakusha.
The statement reads: "We gather at a time when the threat of nuclear annihilation feels closer than before. So many more of us suffer from anxiety in response to the increasing threats by nuclear-armed states. In the face of these urgent existential threats, we are more determined than ever to abolish nuclear weapons.
"We are acutely aware of the threats facing humanity and our beloved planet. From the devastating impacts of a global pandemic to the rising threat of climate catastrophe, the stakes for life on earth have never felt higher. Nuclear weapons represent a tangible manifestation of the worst of these threats with the risk they pose to human health and environmental stability.
"The resources currently spent on the development and maintenance of these weapons should be directed towards supporting the most vulnerable people and protecting the planet through investing in food, education, health care and climate justice.
"Our faith traditions call us to denounce this misuse of resources and to call for greater international cooperation to end nuclear weapons forever. Nuclear weapons are a tool of domination and violent coercion in a time when we urgently need to prioritize human security.
"Our religious and spiritual traditions uphold an ethos of mutual aid, care for the stranger and trust in the community. Our faith traditions continue to nurture the belief in a better future. We are reminded of our shared vulnerability and our shared capacity to make compassionate, intelligent policy choices.
"We remain committed not only to our own security but to the security and well-being of one another. We understand the interrelationship between justice and peace and we continue to commit ourselves to working for a world in which no community has the power to annihilate another, where the security of some does not depend on the insecurity of others.
"We urge the States Parties of the TPNW to heed the voices of the world’s hibakusha and contribute to strengthening the treaty through fully including the voices of affected communities so that as the international community we can begin the work of healing the harms caused by nuclear weapons.
"We also urge all States to work for the universalization of the TPNW, and invite all countries that have yet to ratify the treaty to do so in a timely manner. And finally, we urge all nuclear-weapon states to act in accordance with their commitment to nuclear disarmament and take concrete measures towards reducing nuclear threats."
The joint statement concludes: "In a world that often seems bleak, we celebrate this first MSP as a glimmer of light and hope. Just as we come together to unite our voices and prayers beyond our own faith traditions, we applaud your commitment to multilateralism and diplomacy in a time of divisiveness and tensions. We stand with you to rid the world of nuclear weapons, and create a world where we can advance together for common security and mutual flourishing."
Soka Gakkai International is one of the eminent organizations that have endorsed the Statement. All others are listed below:
Photo: First Meeting of the States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (MSP) to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). Credit: Katsuhiro Asagiri, Multimedia Director of IDN-INPS.
