Nuclear Weapons

'Veterans For Peace' Call for Taking Nuclear Arsenals Off Hair-Trigger Alert

By Radwan Jakeem

NEW YORK (IDN) — The Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), issued by the U.S.-based international organization Veterans For Peace, warns that the danger of nuclear war is greater than ever and that nuclear disarmament must be vigorously pursued. NPR also calls for measures that would reduce the risk of nuclear war, such as implementing policies for No First Use and taking nuclear weapons off hair-trigger alert.

The Veterans For Peace Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) comes close to the first anniversary of the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) on January 22. It calls on the U.S. government to sign the treaty and to work with other nuclear-armed states to eliminate all the world’s nuclear weapons. The TPNW, approved by a vote of 122-1 in the UN General Assembly in July of 2017, reflects the international consensus against the existence of such weapons.

The Veterans For Peace plans to deliver their NPR to the President and Vice President, to every member of Congress, and to the Pentagon. It has been released ahead of the anticipated release of the Biden Administration’s Nuclear Posture Review (NPR).

President Joe Biden’s administration is conducting a missile defense review in parallel with the NPR. Those reviews will determine whether to adjust the nuclear and missile defense programs that the administration inherited from its predecessor. They will also shape decisions on the contribution that negotiated arms control could make to meet the increasingly complex challenges of maintaining strategic stability and enhancing U.S. and allied security.

President Biden is expected to issue a United States Nuclear Posture Review, prepared by the Department of Defense in a tradition started in 1994 during the Clinton Administration and continued during the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations. Veterans For Peace anticipates that the Biden Administration’s Nuclear Posture Review will continue to reflect the unrealistic goals of full spectrum dominance and justify the continuing expenditure of billions of dollars on nuclear weapons.

“Veterans have learned the hard way to be skeptical of our government’s military adventures, which have led us from one disastrous war to another,” said Ken Mayers, a retired Marine Corps major. “Nuclear weapons are a threat to the very existence of human civilization,” continued Mayers, “so the U.S. nuclear posture is too important to be left to the cold warriors at the Pentagon. Veterans For Peace has developed our own Nuclear Posture Review, one that is consistent with U.S. treaty obligations and reflects the research and work of many arms control experts.”

The 10-page document prepared by Veterans For Peace reviews the nuclear posture of all the nuclear-armed states—the U.S., Russia, the UK, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel. It makes a number of recommendations for how the U.S. could provide leadership to begin a process of worldwide disarmament.

“This is not rocket science,” said Gerry Condon, a Vietnam-era veteran and former president of Veterans For Peace. “The experts make nuclear disarmament seem impossibly difficult. However, there is a growing international consensus against the existence of such weapons. The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons was approved overwhelmingly by the UN General Assembly in July 2017 and went into effect on January 22, 2021. It IS possible and necessary to eliminate all nuclear weapons, as 122 nations of the world have agreed.” [IDN-InDepthNews – 20 January 2022]

Image credit: Nuclear Posture Review.



