UN Youth4Disarmament's Billion Acts of Peace

By Devinder Kumar

NEW DELHI (IDN) — Disarmament is at the heart of the collective security system set out in the United Nations Charter, with its goal to "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war". In commemoration of the seventy-fifth anniversaries of the establishment of the United Nations and the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Office for Disarmament Affairs held the "75 Words for Disarmament Youth Challenge", which was launched on August 12 International Youth Day, and was closed on September 26, the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

The challenge was open to young people between the ages of 13 and 29, with three age groups: 13 to 18 years (middle and high school), 19 to 24 years (college and graduate school) and 25 to 29 years (early career professionals).

Through the challenge, young people around the world were invited to express what disarmament means to them and their communities in 75 words. A total of 198 entries were received from 62 countries.

In a related development, university students in India by representatives of the United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Asia and the Pacific (UNRCPD) were asked about their ideas about how gender shapes the impact of weapons, "both in our communities and on each of us as individuals".

The students were participating in a webinar on "gender and peace", the fourth lecture in a series organized by the Prajnya Trust and Sansristi, two India-based civil society organizations.

UNRCPD is mandated to work with 43 states in the Asia-Pacific.

Since the beginning, UNRCPD has strengthened partnerships with regional organizations including ASEAN, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia and the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to assist member States of those organizations address the threats posed by illicit SALW, work towards armed violence reduction, as well as improve disarmament outreach and advocacy.

The focus of UNRCPD’s efforts to date, in the field of conventional arms, has centered on implementation of the UN Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PoA) and the passage and implementation of the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT).

Analysing how disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control processes intersect with areas like gender can inform the development of more effective policies, programmes and projects, UNRCPD staff told the students. When the Security Council adopted resolution 1325 (2000) about two decades ago, it kicked off a series of policies and initiatives that have drawn more attention to the connection between gender dynamics and armed violence.

This landmark resolution reaffirms the important role of women in the prevention and resolution of conflicts, peace negotiations, peacebuilding, peacekeeping, humanitarian response and in post-conflict reconstruction and stresses the importance of their equal participation and full involvement in all efforts for the maintenance and promotion of peace and security.

Although nuclear arms and other weapons of mass destruction are inherently indiscriminate, ionizing radiation has been proven to have unique adverse effects on women, said Mr. Steven Humphries, UNRCPD’s project coordinator for UN Security Council resolution 1540 (2004).

To pursue progress on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, advocates must apply a so-called “gender lens”, ensure that diverse voices are heard and challenge gendered patterns of power relations, he concluded.

The Role of the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) in support of the Committee established pursuant to Security Council Resolution 1540 (2004)

In resolution 1540 (2004), the Security Council decided that all States shall refrain from providing any form of support to non-State actors that attempt to develop, acquire, manufacture, possess, transport, transfer or use nuclear, chemical or biological weapons and their means of delivery, in particular for terrorist purposes.

The resolution requires all States to adopt and enforce appropriate laws to this effect as well as other effective measures to prevent the proliferation of these weapons and their means of delivery to non-State actors, in particular for terrorist purposes.

Civil society and the private sector can make important contributions to the implementation of resolution 1540 (2004). UNODA is actively promoting partnerships with civil society, the private sector and industry to support national and international efforts to meet the objectives of the resolution.

UNODA in cooperation with Germany convened the first Conference of International, Regional, and Sub-Regional Industry Associations on UN Security Council Resolution 1540 (2004) in 2012, which involved the participation of industry associations and private companies from the nuclear, chemical, biological, finance, transport and aerospace sectors.

In January 2013, UNODA in cooperation with Austria held the first Civil Society Forum on resolution 1540 (2004). The Forum assembled 45 civil society organizations, which reflected a broad geographical diversity and included representatives from the Americas, Asia, Eastern and Western Europe, the Middle East and North Africa and Southern Africa.

One effective, cooperative relationship has been between the Center for International Trade & Security, School of Public & International Affairs, University of Georgia and the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs. The 1540 Compass is a journal of views, comments, and ideas for effective implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1540 to prevent WMD proliferation and terrorism by non-state actors.

Mr. Humphries’s remarks gave way to an insightful discussion with the students on the implications and implementation of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which entered into force in January 2021 and represents the first multilateral nuclear disarmament treaty in more than two decades.

The human and economic cost of militarization were also discussed during the event.

Looking to the future, three United Nations Youth Champions for Disarmament introduced the audience to the #Youth4Disarmament initiative, which seeks to connect geographically diverse young people with experts to learn about current international security challenges, the work of the United Nations and how to actively participate.

As members of a unique #Youth4Disarmament training programme, Ms. Palesa Mogorosi, Ms. Christelle Barakat and Ms. Linh Trang enriched the discussion with their views about the critical role of young people in raising awareness and developing new approaches with regard to disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control efforts. They encouraged their peers to get involved and make their voice heard. [IDN-InDepthNews – 28 February 2021]

