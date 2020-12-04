Nuclear Weapons

Missile Defence Plans Threaten to Trigger Arms Race

By J. Suresh

TORONTO | WASHINGTON (IDN) – President Trump's legacy is far from inspiring. Joe Biden and his administration face dozens of crucial decisions. Arms policy experts believe that one of the momentous decisions confronting the new administration is "whether and how to move forward with Trump-era plans to expand the U.S. national missile defence footprint with new sea-based missiles that can shoot down long-range ballistic missiles". But this will undoubtedly hamper progress on arms control.

Nuclear strategists have long understood that developing and deploying strategic missile interceptors to target nuclear-armed adversaries is ineffective, but they could still induce them to develop an arsenal of new, more powerful missile systems to overcome and bypass missile defence, says Daryl G. Kimball, Executive Director of the Arms Control Association.

A new interceptor, known as the Aegis Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA, could help defuse the North Korean ballistic missile threat in the short term. But it will certainly encourage Russia and China to believe that they need to further improve their nuclear arsenals in response to the United States missile attacks, say knowledgeable sources.

To prevent costly and destabilizing missile competition, Washington and Moscow had agreed to limit the number of strategic missile interceptors to no more than 100, as provided for in the 1972 ABM Treaty. This ceiling allows a limited number of soldiers to be deployed in the event of an attack by a nuclear-armed adversary.

Since the U.S. withdrawal from the ABM Treaty in 2002, Washington policymakers have focused on improving capabilities to counter limited missile threats from "rogue" states. But the Pentagon has deployed only 44 strategic interceptors as part of its ground-based medium-range defence system.

While North Korea has improved its ballistic missile capabilities in recent years, the U.S. Congress has poured billions more into the Missile Defence Agency to develop, acquire, test, and research new technologies. In 2019, the Trump administration's Missile Defence Review recommended strengthening the U.S. homeland's defence capabilities to defend it against "rogue" state threats.

President Donald Trump said: "The goal is to ensure that the United States can track and destroy any missile fired from anywhere, anytime." The system would be capable of intercepting land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), as well as sea, intercontinental and surface-to-air missiles.

On November 17, the Missile Defence Agency tested the SM-3 Block IIA against an ICBM target. The Pentagon's current plans call for a total of 1,000 of the new missile defence systems to be built and deployed worldwide by 2030, both on land and at sea.

Nearly $180 million is earmarked to improve the system's ability to intercept ICBMs and intercept surface-to-air missile threats. If adopted, this approach would be a significant step forward in defence against North Korea, Russia, China, Iran, and other rogue states and their ballistic missiles.

Against this backdrop, Kimball believes that as a first step, the new administration should reiterate that U.S. missile defense capabilities at home will be able to defend themselves against the threat of third-party offensives. US Secretary of State John Kerry and Vice President Joe Biden told Arms Control Today in 2019 that we can expect China's nuclear arsenal to grow significantly, Russia to resist a reduction, and China to seriously prepare for an outbreak when the SM-3 Block IIA missile is at the disposal of the US and its allies.

But such clarifications will not be enough, and Moscow has tied further offensive nuclear cuts to limits on U.S. missile defence, notes

China has already begun to respond to the US missile defence capabilities by diversifying its nuclear attack capabilities, including increasing the number of ICBM ICBMs capable of defending itself against adequate missile defences. Russia claims that its development of nuclear-powered cruise missiles, the SM-3 Block IIA, is designed to overcome US missile defences.

Attempts to further limit Russia's nuclear weapons and engage China in the arms control process have gained little traction, though Washington has agreed to discuss seriously the possibility of involving the SM and MSR states. Binding restrictions on the use of nuclear warheads and the limitation of the US's ability to defend itself with adequate missile defences should not be mutually exclusive.

The Biden administration must move on the principle that the limits of US missile defence should never be taboo for any state, not just Russia, to use nuclear weapons.

Twenty years ago, Senator Biden advocated developing a missile defence that strengthens regional stability, as opposed to strategic missile defence systems that Russia and China would view as a threat. As president, Biden has now acted as if he were adjusting the US missile defence strategy to strike the right balance.

Twenty years ago, then-Senator Biden argued for the “development of a theater missile defence that enhances regional stability” and against a strategic missile defence system that “would be seen as threatening by both Russia and China.” Now, as president, Biden has a responsibility to adjust the U.S. missile defence strategy so that it strikes the right balance. [IDN-InDepthNews – 04 December 2020]

Photo: The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) fires a Standard Missile-3 during exercise Formidable Shield 2017 over the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 15, 2017. Credit: U.S. Navy.

IDN is flagship agency of the Non-profit International Press Syndicate.

Visit us on Facebook and Twitter.