A Rallying Call for Nuclear Weapons Elimination By 2045

By J Nastranis

NEW YORK (IDN) – Kazakhstan's Permanent Representatives to the United Nations in New York has joined the call of civil society for achieving the global elimination of nuclear weapons at least by 2045. Setting the 2045 goal could provide a global rallying call to build a stronger movement and would avoid the idea being dismissed as unrealistically early by those who rely on nuclear deterrence, they agreed.

They were speaking at the Webinar on November 2, co-sponsored by Basel Peace Office, IDN-InDepthNews, Parliamentarians for Nuclear Non-proliferation and Disarmament (PNND), UNFOLD ZERO and #wethepeoples2020. It explored the political value of setting 2045, the 100th anniversary of the United Nations, as the target date by which the global elimination of nuclear weapons should be achieved, if not before.

The discussions followed in the aftermath of 77 Heads of State and Government Ministers addressing on October 2 a United Nations High-Level meeting on the elimination of nuclear weapons, along with the UN Secretary-General, the President of the UN General Assembly and two representatives of civil society.

Alyn Ware, Director of Basel Peace Office, World Future Council Member, and PNND Global Coordinator, chaired the Webinar. Speakers were: Ambassador Magzhan Ilyassov, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations; Ramesh Jaura, Editor-in-Chief & Director-General, IDN-InDepth News, flagship agency of the non-profit International Press Syndicate group; Saber Chowdhury MP, Honorary President, Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), PNND Co-President; and Vanda Proskova, Vice-Chair, PragueVision Institute for Sustainable Security, and Co-chair, Abolition 2000 Youth Network.

As Kazakh Ambassador Magzhan Ilyassov to the UN in New York pointed out, the 2045 proposal had been introduced to the United Nations previously by Kazakhstan First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, firstly in a speech to the UN General Assembly in October 2015, and again when he hosted a special UN Security Council meeting on weapons of mass destruction in January 2018. President Nazarbayev appealed to the permanent members of the Security Council, in particular, to pledge to achieve the elimination of nuclear weapons by 2045.

Explaining IDN's co-sponsorship of the Webinar, Alyn Ware emphasized the fact that a nuclear-weapons-free world is the agency's central theme. The other dominant theme is sustainable development. In fact, the sixteenth of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) focuses on Peace and Justice.

In fact, the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) has worked out global norms for disarmament. These, it says, are vital to sustainable development, quality of life, and ultimately the survival of this planet, the crux of the SDGs.

The need for such norms obviously arises directly from the legacy of the last century plagued by wars and preparations for wars. The costs of such conflicts have been extraordinary.

These have included not only the loss of untold millions of innocent civilians but also the annihilation of nature.

What is more: Weapons of mass destruction, along with excess stocks and illicit transfers of conventional arms, jeopardize international peace and security and other goals of the Charter of the United Nations.

Of course, disarmament alone will not produce world peace. Yet the elimination of weapons of mass destruction, illicit arms trafficking, and burgeoning weapons stockpiles would advance both peace and sustainable development goals.

It would accomplish this by reducing the effects of wars, eliminating some key incentives to new conflicts, and liberating resources to improve the lives of all the people and the natural environment in which they live.

Furthermore, disarmament will advance the self-interests, common security and ideals of everybody without discrimination.

Yet despite these benefits, disarmament continues to face difficult political and technical challenges. One such example is that the U.S. is exerting pressure on signatories to withdraw from some of the anti-nuclear treaties.

The U.S. administration has sent a letter to governments that have either signed or ratified the Nuclear Ban Treaty TPNW, telling them: "Although we recognise your sovereign right to ratify or accede to the TPNW, we believe that you have made a strategic error."

The U.S. letter to TPNW signatories, obtained by The Associated Press, says the five original nuclear powers – the U.S., Russia, China, Britain and France – and America’s NATO allies "stand unified in our opposition to the potential repercussions" of the treaty.

It adds that Treaty "turns back the clock on verification and disarmament and is dangerous" to the half-century-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, considered the cornerstone of global nonproliferation efforts.

It's not only the resistance to a nuclear-weapons-free world but also the lack of willingness to draw a lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic. The simple lesson; to take to a new normal -- a new normal in which weapons of mass destruction including nuclear weapons have no place whatsoever, maintained IDN's Ramesh Jaura.

Saber Chowdhury explained the role of parliamentarians in convincing governments to stop funding nuclear weapons. Together with Vanda Proskova, he emphasized the role of media to join in creating awareness of the pressing need for global efforts to usher in a nuclear-weapons-free world. [IDN-InDepthNews – 05 November 2020]

Photo: Screenshot of the Webinar on November 2. Credit: UNFOLD ZERO

IDN is flagship agency of the Non-profit International Press Syndicate.

