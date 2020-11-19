NOTE! This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Mongolian NGO Greets 50th Ratification of TPNW

ULAANBAATAR (IDN) – Blue Banner, Mongolian NGO and a partner organization of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), welcomes the 50th ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) on October 24 as a major political impulse and a step in making this most dangerous weapon of mass destruction illegal under international law.

It takes this opportunity to congratulate all the states that took part in negotiating and adopting the treaty as well as the civil society organizations, coalitions and the survivors of the use of the nuclear weapons in 1945 and those that were affected by the more than 2,000 nuclear weapons tests thereafter for their active participation in promoting prohibition and elimination of nuclear weapons.

Blue Banner will continue to work for the speediest accession by Mongolia to the Treaty, a state with internationally recognized nuclear-weapon-free status, that endorsed the "humanitarian pledge", participated in negotiating the treaty and voted in its support. The entry into force of the TPNW will stigmatize further nuclear weapons and their possession and advance the goal of their ultimate total elimination.

At the regional level, Blue Banner will continue to work with other regional civil society organizations to promote confidence in the Northeast Asian region and, until the nuclear weapons are totally eliminated, work to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and establish a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the region.

It calls on all states to sign and accede to the treaty and will work with its partner organizations to raise the awareness of the importance of the treaty for world peace and realizing the Sustainable Development Goals.

Blue Banner was established in 2005 to promote nuclear non-proliferation and Mongolia's initiative to turn the country into a nuclear-weapon-free zone (NWFZ). Chairman of the organization is the former Mongolian Ambassador to the United Nations, Dr Jargalsaikhany Enkhsaikhan. [IDN-InDepthNews – 28 October 2020]

Photo: Collage of the pictures of Dr Jargalsaikhany Enkhsaikhan, Blue Banner NGO against the backdrop of the Mongolian Capital.

IDN is Flagship Agency of the Non-profit International Press Syndicate.

Visit us on Facebook and Twitter.

This article is published under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International licence. You are free to share, remix, tweak and build upon it non-commercially. Please give due credit.

more >>>