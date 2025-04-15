Demonstration in Brussels calls attention to EU’s migration policy impact on human rights

“This Pact kills solidarity. This Pact kills rights. This Pact kills people” was the message that Abolish Frontex Belgium and other human rights activists shouted during their demonstration at place du Luxembourg in front of the European Parliament in Brussels on 10 April 2025.

One year ago, on 10 April 2024, the European Parliament adopted the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, despite criticism from human rights organisations that it violates international law. According to the activist network, the Pact is a tool to organize and legitimize a cruel system of tracking, filtering, exploiting, detaining and deporting people. They warn that it intends to isolate, invisibilize, and criminalize people arriving to Europe. It is de facto abolishing the right to move and to asylum in Europe, says Abolish Frontex Belgium.

According to Abolish Frontex Belgium, the Pact “would allow an international force to act on our soil to monitor, arrest and expel migrants without providing them with any guarantee of an effective remedy.”

Refugees warn that the EU’s migration policy is partly to blame for the human rights abuses that refugees face in countries such as Libya. EU cooperation with Libya is causing refugees to be returned to dangerous situations, where they face torture, mistreatment and detention.

The EU migration pact and its impact on refugees

The EU Pact on Migration and Asylum represents a change of the European Union’s approach to managing migration and asylum, covered by a package of ten legislative files. Key aims are secure borders, fostering greater solidarity among EU member states, and streamlining processes for asylum seekers and returnees. Most of the files in the Pact will not come into force until 2026, but its implications for refugees are already a topic of intense debate.

Humanitarian organizations and advocacy groups have raised alarms about the Pact’s shortcomings. Critics state that the framework prioritizes border security and the swift return of migrants over the fundamental principles of refugee protection and human rights. Central concerns include the Pact’s failure to address the root causes of forced migration, such as conflict, climate change, and economic instability. By focusing primarily on deterrence and control, the legislation risks neglecting the needs of vulnerable populations seeking safety within EU borders, critics state.

Furthermore, the EU’s increasing push for so-called externalisation of its migration policies is leading to more cooperation with third countries, such as Libya, in which grave human rights violations take place – often with complicity of authorities. UN experts reported that such violations are widespread and systematic. A UN fact finding mission also found the EU complicit in such abuses by supporting state-affiliated entities in Libya responsible for the interception and return of refugees and migrants to Libya.

The activist network groups

The #Abolish Frontex movement is composed of more than 50 groups campaigning against the EU’s border policies. During the protest, many of these were present, such as Médecins du Monde, Ciré, CNCD 11.11.11, Amitié sans Frontières and Mediterranea Saving Humans. Hundreds of protesters attended the gathering.

This included protesters from the refugee community itself. On 9 April 2025, a small Eritrean delegation met several Members of the European Parliament at the EU parliament to address the severe human rights abuses faced by refugees, and the role of the EU policy in these abuses. As a community heavily impacted by the EU pact, dozens of refugees joined the protest.